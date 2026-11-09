Scientists create light supersolid using half light half matter particles
Technology
Scientists have pulled off something wild: they got light to behave like a solid and a liquid at the same time, all without freezing things down to super-cold temperatures.
This "supersolid" state means light can be structured like a crystal but still flow smoothly, thanks to special half-light, half-matter particles.
International team reports electrically tunable states
Published in Science Advances by an international team (shoutout to University of Warsaw and IBM Research Zurich), this breakthrough could make quantum tech way more practical.
With electrically tunable new states, we're looking at possible advances in optical computing and highly sensitive sensors, all running at regular room temperature.
Light-based computers and next-generation devices just got a lot closer.