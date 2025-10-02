Next Article
Scientists create mini human organs with blood vessels
Technology
Researchers have built mini versions of human hearts and livers—called organoids—that actually have their own working blood vessels.
This is a big step, since earlier lab-grown organs couldn't get very big without blood flow.
The team behind this, led by Huaxiao (Adam) Yang and Joseph Wu, just published their results in Science.
A breakthrough in medicine and drug testing
These new organoids could totally change how we study diseases or test new medicines.
Because they're bigger and more realistic than before, scientists can use them to see how actual human organs might react to drugs or illness—way better than old models.
The hope is that one day, doctors could even use these patient-specific organoids to repair or replace damaged tissue.