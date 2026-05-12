Scientists create solar gadgets harvesting air moisture into drinking water
Technology
Scientists have come up with solar-powered gadgets that turn moisture in the air into drinkable water, even in super-dry places.
These new devices use special materials to soak up vapor at night and release fresh water when the sun comes out.
It's a promising step for communities struggling with water shortages.
Devices work in extreme dryness
These devices have already worked under extremely dry conditions and don't need any grid power, just sunlight.
While they don't make as much water as city systems, they could be a lifeline for remote areas.
The next big goals? Making them cheaper, more efficient, and safe to use. Plus, one 2024 prototype used biodegradable gels, so the tech is only getting better.