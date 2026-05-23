This Chinese lab-grown organoid can replace your pacemaker

In a major scientific breakthrough, researchers from Shanghai have successfully created the world's first lab-grown sinoatrial node. The sinoatrial node is a small structure that serves as the heart's natural pacemaker. The development of this organoid, which can beat independently, could revolutionize cardiac disease research as well as drug screening.

Heart's rhythm What is the sinoatrial node and why is it important? The sinoatrial node, located in the right atrial chamber of the heart, is crucial for its continuous and rhythmic beating. The node sends out electrical signals controlled by the nervous system, telling when to contract. These signals ensure efficient blood pumping around the body by coordinating contractions of the atria and ventricles, the upper and lower chambers of the heart.

Heartbeat disruption A biological pacemaker If the sinoatrial node fails, it can lead to a dangerously slow or even stopped heartbeat. This condition can be life-threatening in severe cases. The researchers have developed a biological pacemaker in the lab that could provide an innovative solution for controlling abnormal heart rhythms.

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