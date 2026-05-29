Scientists detect thin atmosphere around 2002 XV93, 2nd beyond Neptune

Occultation reveals gasses around 2002 XV93

The discovery happened when Japanese astronomers watched 2002 XV93 pass in front of a star and noticed the starlight faded and came back gradually, hinting at surrounding gasses.

Researchers think things like cryovolcanoes or even recent space collisions might be keeping this fragile atmosphere alive.

Lead scientist Ko Arimatsu says they're planning deeper dives using the James Webb Space Telescope to see if this thin layer sticks around or fades away.