This fabric made from fungus can clean and repair itself
What's the story
A team of Chinese scientists has developed a way to make clothing and textiles from a fungus. The new fabric, which is made from the Cordyceps militaris fungus, can self-clean and regenerate. It can also be customized with other microorganisms for added features like color or UV protection, according to a study published on Friday.
Innovation
The breakthrough in living materials
A persistent challenge with engineered living materials (ELMs) has been scaling up tiny living cells into large, durable structures that can stay alive and functional.
The research team from Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology tackled this problem by using Cordyceps militaris fungus to create ELMs.
This approach could pave the way for more sustainable and resilient textiles.
Versatility
Cordyceps militaris and its traditional uses
Cordyceps militaris, also known as caterpillar fungus, is widely used in traditional Chinese medicine. The fungus has the ability to form threadlike structures. The research team harnessed this property of the Cordyceps militaris to develop their sustainable fabric.
Sustainability
A step toward circular fashion
The study also emphasized the sustainability of this new material.
Environmental assessments showed that it decomposed within 41 days, opening up possibilities for its use in circular fashion.
Circular fashion refers to clothing designed to be reused or recycled, reducing waste and promoting a more sustainable approach to the textile industry.