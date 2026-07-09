Scientists develop transparent window coating that cools rooms without electricity
Scientists have come up with a transparent window coating that actually cools rooms by reflecting sunlight and letting out extra heat, without blocking your view or natural light.
The best part? It doesn't need any electricity, so it could help cut down on air conditioning in hot places and make buildings way more energy-efficient.
Phase-change coating stores and releases heat
These coatings use special phase-change materials that soak up heat during the day and release it at night, keeping indoor temperatures steady.
They've been tested outdoors and hold up well against ultraviolet rays, with barely any drop in performance after weeks outside.
By solving issues like nighttime cooling and durability, researchers are making these smart windows a real option for comfy, eco-friendly spaces.