Scientists discover bacteria in flooded German uranium mine reducing radioactivity
Scientists just found bacteria in a flooded German uranium mine that can seriously cut down radioactive pollution in water.
The mine, once a big deal during Soviet times, has been closed and flooded since 1990, leaving behind contaminated water.
Researchers from HZDR and the University of Granada discovered these microbes can turn dissolved uranium into a much less harmful form.
Lab tests cut uranium to 5%
In lab tests, the bacteria slashed uranium levels to just 5% of what they started with, a huge drop.
By giving them glycerol (basically food), scientists saw the microbes transform uranium into a rare chemical state and then create a stable mineral that locks away the radioactivity.
This is the first time anyone's seen this happen naturally, and it could mean safer ways to clean up old mining sites in the future.