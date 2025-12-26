Scientists discover deepest gas hydrate cold seeps in Arctic

These mounds are buzzing with unique creatures—think tubeworms, orange snails, amphipods, and deep-sea clams—all thriving without sunlight by using chemosynthesis for energy. The community is a lot like what's seen near hydrothermal vents, hinting at surprising connections across the Arctic deep sea.

Why it matters for our planet

Freya Hydrate Mounds help trap ancient methane and play a quiet but big role in Earth's carbon cycle.

Their depth keeps them safe from warming (for now), but mining or drilling could put this fragile ecosystem at risk—reminding us why protecting these hidden places matters.