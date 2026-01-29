Scientists discover how your body decides when to make (or not make) new fat cells
A KAIST research team has figured out a key way our bodies control fat cell formation.
Their study, published in January 2026, reveals how certain proteins—YAP and TAZ—can actually put the brakes on new fat cells, which could help us understand and treat issues like obesity and insulin resistance.
The science: YAP/TAZ keep fat cell growth in check
Here's the gist: YAP and TAZ activate another protein called VGLL3, which blocks the usual process that turns precursor cells into mature fat cells.
This chain reaction shuts down genes needed for making new fat, basically telling your body to hold off on storing more.
Why it matters for health
When this system goes into overdrive, mature fat cells can even revert back to earlier states.
Since problems with fat tissue are behind conditions like obesity and fatty liver disease, understanding this "fat cell switch" could lead to smarter treatments down the road.