Scientists discover Laimosemion laranja fish in threatened Amazon pools

Laimosemion laranja gets its name from its bold color (laranja means "orange" in Portuguese) and the spot where it was found.

With an entire known range of just 25 square kilometers, scientists are urging for more protection, like expanding the Rio Cajari Extractive Reserve, to help keep this species around.

As one researcher put it, it was something special, as we saw an opportunity to contribute to increasing our knowledge of Amazonian biodiversity and to draw attention to the conservation of areas that are still poorly explored but highly threatened.