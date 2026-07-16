Scientists discover Likweli monkey Colobus congoensis in Lomami National Park

Likweli stands out with its black fur, orange-cream face markings, long tail, and big folded ears. At just 6.8kg, it's smaller than its nearest cousin and usually hangs out in small groups.

The discovery took over a decade to confirm: researchers first spotted it in a blurry photo back in 2008!

Likweli also helps the rainforest by spreading seeds but is already at risk due to habitat loss and hunting, so scientists recommend listing it as endangered.