Scientists discover magnetic layer about 1,000km below Sun's surface
Technology
Scientists have just discovered a new layer of magnetic activity hiding about 1,000km below the Sun's surface.
They did this by analyzing four decades of sound waves moving through the Sun, kind of like listening for echoes under its skin.
This breakthrough gives us a peek at what's really going on inside our star.
Helioseismic technique reveals stronger Cycle 25
Using a fresh technique that tracks changes in these solar sound waves, researchers spotted shifts that old methods missed.
Solar cycle 24 was quieter than expected, but cycle 25 flipped the script with way more sunspots and radio activity than predicted.
According to astronomer Bill Chaplin, these changes could impact space weather.
Scientists will keep watching until cycle 25 wraps up around 2030 to see what happens next.