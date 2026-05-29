Scientists discover magnetic layer about 1,000km below Sun's surface

Helioseismic technique reveals stronger Cycle 25

Using a fresh technique that tracks changes in these solar sound waves, researchers spotted shifts that old methods missed.

Solar cycle 24 was quieter than expected, but cycle 25 flipped the script with way more sunspots and radio activity than predicted.

According to astronomer Bill Chaplin, these changes could impact space weather.

Scientists will keep watching until cycle 25 wraps up around 2030 to see what happens next.