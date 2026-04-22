Scientists discover new Limnonectes 'fanged' frog in Namdapha Tiger Reserve
Technology
Scientists just discovered a brand-new species of frog in the Namdapha Tiger Reserve, tucked away in northeast India.
This little guy is part of the Limnonectes genus and stands out for its tiny fanglike projections on male frogs' jaws, hence the nickname "Fanged Frogs."
The find shines a light on how much unique wildlife is still hidden in this biodiversity hotspot.
Limnonectes longchuanensis 1st recorded in India
What's really cool? This frog builds mud nests under leaf litter, a behavior not seen before among Indian frogs from this group.
It also sports a bold dark brown line between its eyes and a ridge along its back.
Plus, researchers spotted Limnonectes longchuanensis here for the first time ever in India (it was only known from China and Myanmar until now).