Scientists discover new Limnonectes 'fanged' frog in Namdapha Tiger Reserve

Limnonectes longchuanensis 1st recorded in India

What's really cool? This frog builds mud nests under leaf litter, a behavior not seen before among Indian frogs from this group.

It also sports a bold dark brown line between its eyes and a ridge along its back.

Plus, researchers spotted Limnonectes longchuanensis here for the first time ever in India (it was only known from China and Myanmar until now).