Scientists discover new tiger moth genus Antaram idukki in Idukki

Scientists urge Western Ghats conservation

The researchers are worried that habitat loss could threaten Antaram before we even learn more about it. They don't know its life cycle or what plants it depends on yet.

Since moths are important pollinators and food for other animals, protecting them helps keep the whole ecosystem healthy.

The team is urging quick conservation action to safeguard these rare species and their habitats in the Western Ghats, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its biodiversity.