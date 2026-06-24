Scientists discover new tiger moth genus Antaram idukki in Idukki
Scientists just found a brand-new genus and species of tiger moth, Antaram idukki, in Idukki district, Kerala.
The discovery was made by teams from the Zoological Survey of India and a former senior curator from London's Natural History Museum and published in a scientific journal.
It's a big deal because Antaram is totally unique (its name literally means "difference" in Sanskrit) and so far, it's only been spotted in this one area.
Scientists urge Western Ghats conservation
The researchers are worried that habitat loss could threaten Antaram before we even learn more about it. They don't know its life cycle or what plants it depends on yet.
Since moths are important pollinators and food for other animals, protecting them helps keep the whole ecosystem healthy.
The team is urging quick conservation action to safeguard these rare species and their habitats in the Western Ghats, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its biodiversity.