Scientists discover Tylosaurus rex, massive Texas mosasaur with serrated teeth
Scientists just found a new marine reptile species in Texas called Tylosaurus Rex: think of it as the ocean's answer to T. rex.
This giant mosasaur lived 80 million years ago and stood out for its serrated teeth and huge size, making it one of the fiercest predators in ancient seas.
Tylosaurus rex could reach 43 feet
Tylosaurus Rex could grow up to 43 feet long, which is twice as big as today's largest great white sharks.
It shared its world with dinosaurs like Tyrannosaurus Rex and had jaws strong enough to crush skulls.
Fossil evidence shows battle scars from fights with another Tylosaur of the same size, hinting at a pretty wild underwater life.
Researchers propose new mosasaur evolutionary tree
This discovery adds a fresh branch to the mosasaur family tree—first suspected in the 1960s but confirmed only now.
Researchers updated the mosasaur dataset and proposed a new evolutionary tree, giving us new clues about how these ancient sea reptiles evolved and adapted.