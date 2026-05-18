Scientists discover warm water channels under East Antarctica's Totten Glacier
Technology
Scientists discovered secret warm-water channels flowing beneath East Antarctica's massive Totten Glacier.
Using sonar and radar, they learned these hidden pathways let warm ocean water sneak in and melt the glacier from below.
This could change what we know about ice stability and climate risks.
Totten could raise sea levels 3.5m
Totten isn't just any glacier: it connects to a giant ice basin that could raise global sea levels by more than 3.5 meters if it melts out.
Until now, people thought East Antarctica was pretty safe from melting, but these new findings show even this region is vulnerable.
Researchers are keeping a close eye on Totten to see how much these underwater channels might speed up future sea level rise.