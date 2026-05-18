Scientists discover warm water channels under East Antarctica's Totten Glacier

Totten could raise sea levels 3.5m

Totten isn't just any glacier: it connects to a giant ice basin that could raise global sea levels by more than 3.5 meters if it melts out.

Until now, people thought East Antarctica was pretty safe from melting, but these new findings show even this region is vulnerable.

Researchers are keeping a close eye on Totten to see how much these underwater channels might speed up future sea level rise.