Scientists: El Nino 60-70% likely by July, Indian monsoon threatened

Recent ocean data show rising subsurface temperatures in the Pacific, a classic sign that El Nino might be on the way. While surface temperatures aren't quite there yet, experts think things could heat up quickly if conditions line up. Some forecasts even suggest central Pacific waters could be 2.7 degrees Celsius warmer than normal by late 2026.

El Nino could harm monsoon, agriculture

El Nino years usually mean less rain during monsoon season and lower global crop production.

Meteorologists point out that how intense these impacts get depends on both El Nino's strength and what's happening in the Indian Ocean.

With water resources and agriculture at stake, it's something everyone should keep an eye on.