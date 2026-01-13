Scientists finally snap photos of a mysterious deep-sea whale
Scientists have managed to photograph the ginkgo-toothed beaked whale alive for the very first time—before this, people only knew about them from strange underwater sounds and washed-up remains.
This big moment happened off northern Baja California in June 2024, confirming that these shy whales actually live in deep canyons near California and Baja.
How they did it—and why it matters
Researchers followed the whales' unique "BW43" sound using underwater microphones, finally spotting and sampling them at the surface.
DNA tests showed these whales can reach 17 feet long; males sport battle scars while females are lighter and unmarked.
Now that scientists can match their sounds to their species, it's much easier to track and protect these elusive creatures from dangers like naval sonar.