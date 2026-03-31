Scientists find 110-plus new species in Coral Sea Marine Park
Scientists just uncovered more than 110 brand-new marine species (think fish, rays, and even catsharks) deep in the Coral Sea Marine Park off Australia's coast.
The number could climb past 200 as more discoveries are confirmed.
All this happened during a month-long voyage on CSIRO's research vessel Investigator, using genetic testing to make sure these finds are truly unique.
Specimens archived in collections across Australia
Led by Will White, this was one of Australia's biggest marine biology missions yet.
Claire Rowe pointed out how important this research is right now, with climate change and record-high sea temperatures threatening the Coral Sea.
The collected specimens are now safe in collections across Australia, helping scientists learn more about our oceans when it matters most.