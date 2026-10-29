Scientists find 1st Tetronarce electric ray in southeastern Arabian Sea
Scientists have just discovered a brand new species of electric ray in the southeastern Arabian Sea, pretty cool, right?
This is the first time the Tetronarce genus has been spotted in this part of the Indian Ocean.
Electric rays are those fascinating fish that can actually zap prey or defend themselves with real electric shocks.
New species named Tetronarce ramanamurthy
The new species is named Tetronarce Ramanamurthy, honoring Dr. M V Ramana Murthy, Mission Director of the Deep Ocean Mission, Ministry of Earth Sciences.
It stands out with its dark bluish-black color, a unique backbone count (99), and no papillae around its spiracles.
DNA tests confirmed it's truly one-of-a-kind, giving scientists fresh clues about deep-sea life and showing just how much more there is to explore under the ocean's surface.