Scientists find 2 genes that could enable human limb regrowth
Scientists have found two genes that could help humans regrow lost limbs someday.
In a new study, they looked at animals like axolotl salamanders (the real-life regeneration champions), zebrafish, and even mice.
It turns out these animals can regenerate different body parts, from fins in zebrafish to limbs in axolotls, while mice can regrow digit tips.
SP6 and SP8 needed for regrowth
The big discovery is that genes called SP6 and SP8 are key for regrowing bones and tissues.
When researchers switched off one of these genes in animals, their ability to regrow limb-bones basically disappeared.
The coolest part is that humans actually have similar "regeneration" pathways that might just be sleeping inside our DNA, left over from 350 million years ago.
With around 1.5 million amputations happening each year (mostly due to diabetes), unlocking this could change lives in the future.