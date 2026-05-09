Scientists find 326-million-year-old Arthropleura exoskeleton, largest piece, at Howick Bay

Arthropleura could reach 2.7m and 50kg

Arthropleura could grow up to 2.7 meters long (think: as big as a car) and weighed around 50kg, making it even larger than ancient sea scorpions.

According to Neil Davies from Cambridge University, fossils like this are rare and usually incomplete; this one's probably just a shed skin.

While scientists haven't found its head yet, they think it may have fed on other invertebrates and small vertebrates such as amphibians; nuts and seeds were available in the leaf litter.

This discovery gives us a cool peek into an era when massive creepy-crawlies ruled the land.