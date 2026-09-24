Scientists find 37-mile rock in Dewar suggesting lunar magnetic field

Researchers say this find could end decades of debate sparked by Apollo mission samples, which left everyone unsure if the moon ever had a real magnetic "dynamo."

By combining gravity and magnetic data (no new samples needed), scientists now think we can focus less on if that dynamo existed and more on how it actually worked.

As Anna Mittelholz puts it, "But we are examining the question from an entirely new perspective," which could help us understand not just our moon, but other worlds out there too.