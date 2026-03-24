Scientists find 45 rocky exoplanets in habitable zone
Scientists have just identified 45 rocky exoplanets that sit in the habitable zone, meaning they could have liquid water and maybe even life.
The list features well-known planets like Proxima Centauri b and TRAPPIST-1f, plus some lesser-known candidates such as TOI-715 b.
All these worlds get about as much energy from their stars as Earth does from the Sun.
TRAPPIST-1 system has 4 planets in habitable zone
The TRAPPIST-1 system stands out with four planets in its habitable zone just 40 light-years away, making it a favorite for future exploration.
There's also LHS 1140 b, which might be water-rich and could have a nitrogen-heavy atmosphere similar to Earth's.
Researchers even included 24 more planets in a broader 3D habitable zone, opening up more possibilities for where life could exist beyond our solar system.