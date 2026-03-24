Scientists find 45 rocky exoplanets in habitable zone Technology Mar 24, 2026

Scientists have just identified 45 rocky exoplanets that sit in the habitable zone, meaning they could have liquid water and maybe even life.

The list features well-known planets like Proxima Centauri b and TRAPPIST-1f, plus some lesser-known candidates such as TOI-715 b.

All these worlds get about as much energy from their stars as Earth does from the Sun.