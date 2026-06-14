Scientists find active galactic nuclei could create millions of planets

Simulations show dust forms giant planets

Using computer simulations, the team discovered that dust in AGN disks can clump together and grow into massive "dust giants," some even bigger than Jupiter.

These planets are stable but slowly drift away from the black hole over time.

researcher Bhupendra Mishra explained that AGN disks have much more gas than those around young stars, making planet formation easier here.

He also hinted at using gravitational lensing to spot these hidden worlds in future studies.