Scientists find active galactic nuclei could create millions of planets
Scientists, including a University of Colorado Boulder researcher, have found that the bright, turbulent regions around supermassive black holes, called active galactic nuclei (AGNs), might actually be planet factories.
Their new study suggests millions of planets could form in these extreme environments, where AGNs shine so brightly they can outshine entire galaxies.
Simulations show dust forms giant planets
Using computer simulations, the team discovered that dust in AGN disks can clump together and grow into massive "dust giants," some even bigger than Jupiter.
These planets are stable but slowly drift away from the black hole over time.
researcher Bhupendra Mishra explained that AGN disks have much more gas than those around young stars, making planet formation easier here.
He also hinted at using gravitational lensing to spot these hidden worlds in future studies.