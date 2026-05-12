Scientists find bat viruses related to SARS-CoV-2 in Chachoengsao Thailand
Technology
Scientists have found new bat viruses in Thailand that are closely related to SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, and some of these can infect human cells in the lab.
The research team, working in Chachoengsao Province, discovered two types of these viruses (Clade A and Clade B) living together in the same cave.
Clade B shares SARS-CoV-2 entry point
Clade B is the one to watch: it uses the same entry point into human cells as COVID-19.
While there is no sign of people actually catching it yet, scientists say keeping an eye on wildlife is key to stopping future pandemics before they start.
Since COVID-19, researchers have been ramping up efforts across Asia and Africa to track these viruses and prevent spillovers.