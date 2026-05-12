Scientists find bat viruses related to SARS-CoV-2 in Chachoengsao Thailand

Clade B shares SARS-CoV-2 entry point

Clade B is the one to watch: it uses the same entry point into human cells as COVID-19.

While there is no sign of people actually catching it yet, scientists say keeping an eye on wildlife is key to stopping future pandemics before they start.

Since COVID-19, researchers have been ramping up efforts across Asia and Africa to track these viruses and prevent spillovers.