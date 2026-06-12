Scientists find Fram Strait icebergs deposit dropstones forming new habitats

Dropstones traced and navigation hazards addressed

Using satellite images and undersea sensors, researchers traced these dropstones back to glaciers in northeastern Greenland and areas along the Russian High Arctic.

While these rocky hotspots boost ocean biodiversity, they can also be risky obstacles for ships and fishing boats.

To tackle this, a private company spun off by AWI colleagues, Drift+Noise Polar Services, helps ships steer clear of hidden hazards.

As lead scientist Thomas Krumpen put it, "An increasing presence of icebergs in certain regions of the Arctic harbors considerable risks..."