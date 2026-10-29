Scientists find gamma delta T cells kill SCLC in labs
Technology
Scientists just found that a special type of immune cell, called gamma delta T cells, can wipe out small cell lung cancer (SCLC) in lab tests.
Since SCLC is one of the toughest and most dangerous lung cancers, this gives some real hope for better treatments ahead.
Researchers to test drug-boosted T cells
Researchers noticed these immune cells work even better when boosted with drugs like tarlatamab and zoledronate.
The plan now is to test this combo in animal models and eventually in clinical trials with real patients.
If it works, it could totally change how we fight this aggressive cancer.