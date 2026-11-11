Scientists find hidden exoplanet in old James Webb images
Scientists just found a hidden exoplanet in old James Webb Space Telescope images, thanks to a clever new technique that digitally removes starlight glare.
This means we might spot even more secret planets hiding in data we already have.
FLIP can improve planet detection 15x
The trick is called FLIP (Physics-based Learning for Imaging Planets). It uses machine learning and digital models of the telescope's camera to filter out bright starlight that usually hides faint planets.
FLIP makes it up to 15 times easier to find these worlds, opening up fresh possibilities for discovering planets we missed before.