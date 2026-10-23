Scientists find Ice Age bovine 'Yak x' at Denisova Cave

Yak X was more like a yak than a bison and lived alongside wooly mammoths and rhinos during the Ice Age.

Its discovery gives us fresh clues about ancient life in the Altai region, and since Denisovans may have hunted it, we also get a peek into how humans interacted with these lost creatures.

As evolutionary geneticist Love Dalen put it, "It is unusual, especially to recognize a large mammal species from small, unidentifiable fragments," making this find pretty special for understanding our planet's past.