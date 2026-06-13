Scientists find Indian plate splitting beneath Himalayas, lower layer peeling
Technology
Scientists just discovered that the Indian Plate, once thought to be a solid chunk, is actually splitting apart deep beneath the Himalayas.
Using advanced seismic imaging, they found that its lower layer is peeling away from the crust, which could change what we know about earthquakes in South Asia.
Delamination linked to southern Tibet faults
Researchers gathered data from hundreds of seismic stations and even checked helium gas from Tibetan springs.
In southeastern Tibet, they noticed the mantle layer sinking down while hotter material rises up, a process called delamination.
This underground tearing seems linked to active faults in southern Tibet, which means it could impact earthquake risks across the region.