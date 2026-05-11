Scientists find iron-60 in 81,000-year-old Antarctic ice, indicating supernova dust

Iron-60 suggests local interstellar cloud transit

The find suggests these iron-60 particles are truly from outer space, not Earth.

It also shows the solar system may have been drifting through the Local Interstellar Cloud, a patchy region full of old supernova debris, for at least 80,000 years.

By studying these icy layers, scientists get a timeline of our planet's cosmic journey and learn more about what's floating around us in deep space.