Scientists find iron-60 stardust in Antarctic ice, trace to supernovae

Older Antarctic layers have less iron-60

By melting and analyzing 300kg of Antarctic ice, the team noticed that older layers (40,000 to 80,000 years old) had less iron-60 than fresh snow.

This points to changing waves of interstellar dust reaching Earth, and hints that these atoms came from a nearby star explosion.

Next up: the researchers want to dig even deeper into older ice to map out our solar system's journey through the galaxy.