Scientists find massive cave on Venus, bigger than Mars's lava tubes
Scientists just discovered a massive cave beneath Venus's surface, using old radar data from NASA's Magellan spacecraft.
This underground tunnel, sitting near the huge Nyx Mons volcano, is estimated to have a diameter of around one kilometer—making it way bigger than any lava tubes on Earth or Mars.
The find gives us fresh clues about Venus's wild volcanic past.
Researchers say sharper radar images could help unlock more secrets
Researchers think this cave might run as far as 45km based on the landscape and nearby pits.
Study coauthor Lorenzo Bruzzone called it "of particular importance," saying it finally confirms what scientists suspected about Venus's geology.
He also mentioned that sharper radar images would help unlock even more secrets hidden below the planet's surface.