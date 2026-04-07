Scientists find massive water trapped in rocks beneath Pacific Ocean

Subduction drives deep water exchange

This challenges what we thought we knew about where Earth's water comes from and goes.

It turns out, thanks to tectonic plates moving and subduction, there is a constant exchange of water between deep underground and the surface, far more connected than most people realized.

Scientists say there is still a lot to learn about how these "hidden oceans" might shape everything from magmatic formation, tectonic activity, ocean circulation, and climate dynamics in the future.