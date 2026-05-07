Scientists find microbes 2 meters underground in Chile's Atacama Desert Technology May 07, 2026

Turns out, one of the driest places on Earth isn't as lifeless as we thought.

Scientists just found a secret community of microbes living 2 meters underground in Chile's Atacama Desert, where it's so dry and dark, most people assumed nothing could survive.

Using advanced DNA tools, researchers confirmed these tiny life forms are very much alive and challenging what we know about where life can exist.