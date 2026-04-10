Scientists find Moon polar ice at least 1.5bn years old
Technology
Scientists from Israel and the US have found that ice at the Moon's poles has been building up for at least 1.5 billion years.
This ancient ice sits in cold traps: craters near the lunar poles that never see sunlight and stay super cold (about minus 160 Celsius), making them perfect spots for preserving water.
NASA's Artemis to use lunar ice
The older, darker parts of these cold traps hold the most ice, which could be a huge resource for future astronauts.
NASA's Artemis mission is getting ready to explore these icy spots, hoping to use the water there for water, oxygen, and fuel, so we might not need to haul as much stuff from Earth next time we visit the Moon.