Scientists find naked mole rat gene producing HMW-HA for longevity
Technology
Scientists have found a special gene in naked mole rats that helps them live longer and stay healthier.
This gene makes a substance called HMW-HA, which is linked to cancer resistance, less inflammation, and aging more slowly.
The discovery could open up new possibilities for medicine and healing.
Mice gain cancer resistance, live longer
When researchers put this mole rat gene into mice, the mice became more resistant to cancer, had better gut health, and even lived about almost 4.4% longer.
Vera Gorbunova shared, "Our next goal is to transfer this benefit to humans," and researchers are already testing molecules that slow the breakdown of hyaluronan in pre-clinical studies.
If it works in people, it could be a game-changer for healthy aging!