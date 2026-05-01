Scientists find naked mole rat gene producing HMW-HA for longevity

Mice gain cancer resistance, live longer

When researchers put this mole rat gene into mice, the mice became more resistant to cancer, had better gut health, and even lived about almost 4.4% longer.

Vera Gorbunova shared, "Our next goal is to transfer this benefit to humans," and researchers are already testing molecules that slow the breakdown of hyaluronan in pre-clinical studies.

If it works in people, it could be a game-changer for healthy aging!