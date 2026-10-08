Scientists find Oxford pond protist recoding 2 stop codons
Scientists have discovered a tiny protist in an Oxford pond that totally flips what we thought we knew about genetics.
Instead of using two "stop" signals (TAA and TAG) to end protein-making, this microorganism actually uses them to add new building blocks: lysine and glutamic acid.
Basically, it rewrites the usual rules of how DNA gets turned into proteins.
Discovery suggests hidden microbial genetic flexibility
This weird genetic twist hints there's way more flexibility in nature than anyone expected.
It also suggests other microscopic life could be hiding similar surprises, making evolution even more interesting than textbooks say.
The discovery highlights just how much we still have to learn about the hidden world of microbes and why exploring their DNA could change our understanding of life itself.