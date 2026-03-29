Scientists find SLIT3 protein enhances brown fat calorie burning
Scientists have discovered that a protein called SLIT3 helps brown fat burn calories, which could be a game-changer for tackling obesity.
Unlike white fat, which just stores energy, brown fat actually burns it to keep us warm.
By understanding how SLIT3 builds the nerve and blood vessel networks inside brown fat, researchers hope we can find new ways to boost our bodies' natural calorie-burning power, going beyond treatments that mainly reduce appetite.
SLIT3 gene linked to insulin resistance
The study looked at more than 15,000 people's fat samples and found that the gene linked to SLIT3 is tied to inflammation and insulin resistance.
Most weight-loss drugs today focus on making you eat less, but this research suggests that improving how brown fat works—with a little help from SLIT3—could offer a fresh approach to fighting obesity by cranking up your body's own energy burn.