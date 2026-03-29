Scientists find SLIT3 protein enhances brown fat calorie burning

SLIT3 gene linked to insulin resistance

The study looked at more than 15,000 people's fat samples and found that the gene linked to SLIT3 is tied to inflammation and insulin resistance.

Most weight-loss drugs today focus on making you eat less, but this research suggests that improving how brown fat works—with a little help from SLIT3—could offer a fresh approach to fighting obesity by cranking up your body's own energy burn.