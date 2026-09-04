Scientists find supernovae produce 35% more titanium-44, improving explosion models
Technology
Big news from space: scientists just discovered that supernova explosions make 35% more titanium-44 (a radioactive element) than we thought.
This update helps researchers build better models of how these massive star explosions spread elements across the universe.
Researchers resolve nickel-copper X-ray mystery
Another study looked at Type I X-ray bursts, where neutron stars pull in material from nearby stars and trigger powerful blasts.
Researchers found that the nickel-copper cycle barely traps nuclear material, finally clearing up a mystery about X-ray bursts.
Together, these findings give us a clearer picture of how stars create and share the building blocks of the universe.