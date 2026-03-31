Scientists found 2 340-million-year-old shark fossils in Mammoth Cave
Technology
Scientists found fossils of two never-before-seen prehistoric sharks in Mammoth Cave, dating back a whopping 340 million years.
These ancient species, Clavusodens mcginnisi and Macadens olsoni, are giving researchers a clearer picture of what life was like when this cave was actually a shallow sea.
Mammoth Cave fossils show diet differences
The fossils were uncovered in a part of the cave that's famous for preserving ancient sea life.
One shark had tiny teeth for munching on worms, while the other had curved teeth perfect for crushing harder prey.
Along with over 40 other shark species found here, these discoveries help scientists piece together how early sharks survived and remind us why protecting sites like Mammoth Cave matters.