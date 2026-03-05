Scientists grow chickpeas in moon soil to prep for bases

What the researchers did

To help the chickpeas thrive, researchers mixed in vermicompost (think supercharged compost); some samples also received helpful fungi called AMF, while others received only AMF.

Flowering and seed production occurred only in samples with both vermicompost and AMF and with regolith content <=75%.

The best results came when 25-50% of the mix was vermicompost—plants grew well, and seed weight matched what we see on Earth.

Next up: checking if these space-grown chickpeas are actually good to eat!