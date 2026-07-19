Scientists identify 1998 SH2 as active comet after Earth flyby
Technology
Turns out, 1998 SH2 isn't just another asteroid; it's actually an active comet that flew by Earth in August 2025, coming within about three million kilometers.
NASA scientists noticed something odd: it was moving in ways gravity alone couldn't explain, so they dug deeper using their Deep Space Network radar.
Sunlight-driven outgassing altered P/1998 SH2's trajectory
The secret? Gas was escaping from inside the comet as sunlight warmed its icy insides, giving it little pushes and changing its path.
Unlike most comets with bright tails, this one barely showed any signs, making it easy to miss before.
Now renamed P/1998 SH2, it's helping scientists learn more about these "dark comets" that hide in plain sight.