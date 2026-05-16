Scientists identify new clathrate crystal inside 1945 Trinity red trinitite Technology May 16, 2026

Scientists just found a brand-new type of material inside red trinitite—a rare glassy crystal formed during the Trinity test in 1945.

Using advanced scans, they spotted a clathrate (a structure that traps atoms) hidden inside the crystal.

As co-author Luca Bindi put it, this is "a completely new kind of clathrate crystal," and it's the first time anything like this has been discovered in nature or leftover from a nuclear blast.