Scientists identify new frog Adenomera varcena in Brazil's western Amazon
Technology
Scientists exploring Brazil's western Amazon have found a brand-new frog called Adenomera varcena.
This amphibian stands out because it appears to inhabit seasonally flooded forests, unlike its dryland cousins.
Researchers confirmed it was a new species using DNA tests and by listening to its distinctive call.
Hidden Amazon frog diversity at risk
Spotting A. varcena shows there is still hidden diversity in the Amazon: some animals look similar but are actually totally different species.
The team behind the find says there could be even more frogs waiting to be discovered, but warns that changes to their habitats could put these unknown creatures at risk.
Protecting these unique ecosystems is key if we want future surprises like this one.