Scientists identify new Tu-Stroma blood marker for early ovarian detection
Scientists have found a new blood marker, Tu-Stroma, that can catch ovarian cancer before it really starts.
The test is impressively accurate, spotting early warning signs in 92.3% of cases and correctly identifying healthy women 98.2% of the time.
Since ovarian cancer is usually found late, this could be a real game-changer.
Tu-Stroma could reduce preventive surgeries
Right now, surgeries to prevent ovarian cancer are often based just on genetic risk, not clear evidence of disease.
With Tu-Stroma, doctors could get better info and help high-risk women avoid unnecessary procedures.
As Dr. Esha Madan puts it, finding Tu-Stroma offers critical biological information that could make prevention way smarter and safer for those most at risk.