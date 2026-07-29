Scientists identify silicon-rich 'hiroshimaites' formed during 1945 Hiroshima bombing
Technology
Scientists have uncovered tiny metal droplets, called "hiroshimaites," that formed during the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima.
These silicon-rich alloys, made from five or more metals, were created when materials vaporized in the explosion, offering a real-life glimpse into the intense conditions of a nuclear blast.
University of Florence finds crystalline alloys
The team, led by researchers from the University of Florence, found these droplets have an ordered structure with iron, nickel, silicon, and aluminum.
Not only do they reveal new details about nuclear explosions, but studying such alloys could help us understand extreme natural events like meteorite impacts and lightning strikes.
As geologist Luca Bindi put it, nuclear detonations can create complex, ordered crystalline alloys.