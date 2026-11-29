Scientists identify Siphamia bengalensis in Bay of Bengal near Chennai
Scientists have just found a brand-new fish species, Siphamia bengalensis, hanging out in the Bay of Bengal near Chennai.
The specimens were collected from trawl bycatch at Kasimedu fish landing center in June 2022 and later identified and published.
Their findings were recently published for everyone to see.
Siphamia bengalensis underscores India's coastal biodiversity
Named after its home turf, this little cardinal fish stands out with its silvery-gray body, black stripes, and light orange coloring at the bases of its fins.
It lives about 25 to 55 meters deep and belongs to the Siphamia tubifer group, a genus of small bioluminescent fishes that live in close association with corals, sea urchins, and starfish.
The researchers say the discovery highlights the richness of marine biodiversity along India's coastline and the possibility of identifying more species through closer examination of fishery bycatch.